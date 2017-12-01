East Moline McDonald’s introduces new touchscreen kiosks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois -- A McDonald's of the future has made it's way to the Quad Cities.

The Avenue of the Cities location in East Moline unveiled it's remodeled restaurant and brand new touchscreen kiosks on Friday morning, December 1.

The new kiosks will allow customers to order without having to make a trip to the counter.

While some may think the addition eliminates jobs, East Moline McDonald's Owner Kevin Murphy says they've actually hired more employees due to a hostess being made available to help customers order.

This McDonald's is the first Quad Cities location to introduce the new kiosks.