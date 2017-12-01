Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your favorite Disney characters are hitting the ice this weekend as Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Seven performances will be held throughout the weekend. Performances will be held Friday December 1, at 7 p.m., Saturday December 2, at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., and Sunday December 3, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Families can enjoy four different performances all featuring beloved Disney characters.

"We have an Under the Sea Number for Ariel we have a kingdom celebration for the Rapunzel, Beauty and the Beast as well as as Frozen number where Olaf's dream of summer comes to life." said LeAnn Butler.

Performers from all over the world travel with Disney On Ice to preform in numerous cities and countries.

"The idea itself of presenting in front of people is amazing. This is one of the best jobs. The outcome from people clapping cheers you up and seeing the smiles on the kids is amazing." says Matvei Matveev who portrays the role of Flynn Rider in Rapunzel.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will also set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza.

Tickets start at $17. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com or DisneyOnIce.com