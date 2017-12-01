Dad of missing man wants help from you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - A Bettendorf dad says he is hoping his missing son will be found safe, even though it's been seven months since he disappeared.

"204 days, with no contact," said Jeff McAllister, about his missing son, David.

McAllister says David left his mom's house in Bettendorf early on the morning of May 10th. His cell phone has not been used since May 11th. He had no car, and not much money.

His dad says it is very out of character for his son not to keep in contact, especially with his mother.

"They are really close. He is a great kid. A kind heart," he said.

McAllister says the family and David's friends have no clue what happened.

"Some days are better then others. Some are very hard. His birthday was last Sunday, obviously that was a very hard day for us. The holidays are coming up. It's different. There's a piece missing, and we'd really like to see him back," he said, his voice breaking.

McAllister has blonde hair and blue eyes, 5'9" and 160 pounds.

He has a number of tattoos, including the word "STAY" inside his right elbow and "TRUE" inside his left elbow.

Anyone with information can contact the Bettendorf Police Department or Quad Cities Crimestoppers.