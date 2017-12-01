× CASI, Inc. Senior Secret Santa Program announced as Three Degree recipient for December

The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. – Senior Secret Santa Program has been selected as the December recipient for Eriksen’s Three Degree Guarantee.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Hand-in-Hand in the Quad Cities will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

The Center for Active Seniors, Inc., located in Davenport, Iowa, is a 40,000-sq.-foot facility dedicated to providing services that meet the needs of older adults, fosters respect, dignity and quality of life. The organization does this by offering opportunities for social engagement, lifelong learning, creative expression, health & fitness, and so much more to senior residents of Scott County and the greater Quad-City area. With many older adults spending the holidays alone in their homes with little to no friend or family support the Senior Secret Santa Program provides seniors with gifts during the holiday season to help lift their spirits.

If you would like to learn more about The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. – Senior Secret Santa Program, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.