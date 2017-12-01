× Applebee’s is selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas for the rest of the year

Applebee’s has announced an insanely cheap drink special that will run through the month of December.

Long Island Iced Teas will be available for $1 at Applebee’s restaurants nationwide.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a news release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

The cocktail is made with a mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola.

“As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly,” the release said.