A mild start to December will give way to a blast of cold air

Welcome to December! Despite it being the first day of December, it will be very mild today. Highs will climb into the 50s with another dose of sunshine. We’ll remain mostly clear tonight with lows around 30.

We’re in for a beautiful weekend with more sun on Saturday and highs in the mid 50s. More cloud cover will build in on Sunday, but we’ll actually climb up into the upper 50s. Highs will be peaking on Monday as we get into the low 60s! Monday will also bring our next chance at a few showers.

However, the warmth will be short lived. Temperatures are still on track to plummet by Tuesday into the low 40s. We also may see some flurries as well. Colder air will filter in by Wednesday and Thursday with highs only in the low 30s and upper 20s!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham