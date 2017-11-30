We Need YOUR Questions for Genesis Health System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's one of the Quad Cities' largest hospitals.

On Thursday, December 7th, Good Morning Quad Cities is having "Breakfast With..." Doug Cropper, President and CEO of Genesis Health System.

Cropper is going to join us live during Good Morning Quad Cities at Genesis' East Campus to tell us about a special project Genesis is unveiling later that day.

If you have any questions/comments for Cropper and/or Genesis, fill out the form below:

This "Breakfast With..." comes after a closer look at the Toys for Tots Program, a special Thanksgiving breakfast with Mr. Thanksgiving, a sneak peek at the 2017 Festival of Trees, and our conversation with former NFL player Julian Vandervelde.

To see all our "Breakfast With..." conversations, click here.