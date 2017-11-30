× Upcoming weekend temps likely the warmest for the rest of the year

Nice day again around the area as daytime highs reached into the lower 50s.

We’ll cool off temperatures a bit more overnight with lows dipping around the mid to upper 20s.

That leads us to the brand new month and the upcoming weekend with temperatures slowly climbing into the warmer 50s. This will extend through Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees!!

Plenty of sunshine each day until scattered showers return on Monday.

By Tuesday, much colder air will be blowing in plummeting the mercury from the lower 40s that day to temperatures either at or below freezing for highs in the days to follow. Just a reminder, this arctic cold will likely stay in place right through Christmas.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

