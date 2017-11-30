Toys for Tots: How to give, register and where your donations go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Thursday, November 30, Good Morning Quad Cities had Breakfast With... Gunnery Sergeant, Alice Ramos with the U.S. Marines to talk about Toys for Tots this year and how you can still donate to the cause. Registration is still open if you or someone you know is in need of some extra help this holiday season.

Toys for Tots has been providing Christmas gifts for children and families in need for over 70 years. This year, WQAD held a day long donation drop off to help with the cause.

"The outpouring of support from the community was just amazing. The Quad City area is so giving," said Sgt. Ramos when asked about the success of the donation drive. "Everything that is donated in the Quad Cities, stays in the Quad Cities. This is a local campaign and goes to local families."

Traditionally, donations for boys ages 10-12 have been historically low but this year, the organization is seeing donations short on toys for girls ages three to eight years old.

Donations will be accepted through the end of December. If businesses want to get behind Toys for Tots, they can donate man hours, products, services or office supplies to help the organization.

To register to receive a donation from Toys for Tots, click here.

