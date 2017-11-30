Police training academy seeks guidance on moldy facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Law Enforcement Academy is seeking expert guidance on whether to fix its moldy facility or relocate.

The academy in Johnston trained more than 11,000 law enforcement personnel last year. It underwent a cleaning after tests in December 2015 showed high levels of mold.

The underlying causes of the mold have not been removed, however. Academy director Judy Bradshaw told The Des Moines Register the sources are the plumbing and HVAC systems.

The academy is seeking $10 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, which is funded in part by Iowa gambling revenue.