Pay it Forward: One Eighty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Iowa man has made it his mission to improve the lives of others in his community.

After years of struggling with addiction he’s now guiding people through their own recovery. That man is Rusty Boruff at One Eighty in Davenport.

“Rusty is amazing. Everything he’s doing for kids and the community. He’s really changing and touching lives, including mine,” said Dawn Henderson who nominated Boruff for a Pay It Forward.

Bourff is the founder of One Eighty – an organization that helps communities impacted by poverty, addiction and crisis.

“He gives them a second chance. They run a men’s and women’s house and Rusty teaches them how to live and function in society instead of ending up in jail,” added Henderson.

Boruff created the organization while he was in jail, following years of struggling with his own addiction.

One Eighty started as a way to close the addiction and poverty gap for men but Boruff noticed there was also a gap for women and children and created secondary housing for that demographic as well.

Eight years later, Boruff has changed hundreds of people’s lives by giving them a safe place to live, learn life skills and get back on their feet. His dedication to improve his community is what inspired Henderson to nominate him for a pay it forward award.

One Eighty also partners with Davenport Schools to fill the needs for underprivileged children in the community.