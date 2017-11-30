Mild this weekend, but a taste of winter is around the corner

While we’ve had some cloud cover this morning, it will be long gone by the afternoon! With another day full of sunshine, highs will be back in the low 50s.

A quiet and clear night will lead to a big cool down. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s.

The first weekend of December will be nothing short of beautiful! Highs Friday through Sunday will be climbing back up into the low to mid 50s. While there’s still going to be plenty of sunshine through the weekend, a few showers may sneak in late Sunday night. However, our best chance at any showers will be on Monday as temperatures peak in the upper 50s. By Tuesday, much colder air will be moving through the Midwest! We’ll see highs in the 40s on Tuesday, and only the low 30s by Wednesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham