How to get help signing up for Medicare

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — Open enrollment for Medicare goes through December 7th and a local agency is offering help to people signing on.

The Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging will have counselors available during a series of enrollment events to help those wanting to compare plans for Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans.

The first event is Thursday, November 30th from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. To work with a counselor be sure to bring a photo ID; Medicare insurance cards: Original Medicare, Medicare Part D, and/or Medicare Advantage; as well as a list of medications that include name, dosage, and quantity and frequency of medication being taken.

The event is a walk-in event and people will be helped on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The upcoming events are December 1st, December 6th, and December 7th.