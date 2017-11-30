× Here’s when to get your Christmas packages in the mail

The United States Postal Service has set shipping deadlines for customers hoping to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas.

If you want your letter or package to arrive by December 25th, send by these deadlines:

DOMESTIC MAIL CLASS/PRODUCT Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii First-class Mail® Service Dec. 19th Priority Mail® Service Dec. 20th Priority Mail Express® Service Dec. 22nd USPS Retail Ground™ Dec. 14th

If you’re sending mail to Alaska or Hawaii and want it there by December 25th, send by these deadlines:

DESTINATION FIRST-CLASS MAIL® SERVICE PRIORITY MAIL® SERVICE PRIORITY MAIL® EXPRESS SERVICE Alaska Dec. 20th Dec. 20th Dec. 21st Hawaii Dec. 15th Dec. 15th Dec. 20th

According to the USPS, actual delivery dates may vary. Click here for more details from the USPS website.