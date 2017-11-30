Here’s when to get your Christmas packages in the mail
The United States Postal Service has set shipping deadlines for customers hoping to get packages to their destinations in time for Christmas.
If you want your letter or package to arrive by December 25th, send by these deadlines:
|DOMESTIC MAIL CLASS/PRODUCT
|Date (excluding Alaska & Hawaii
|First-class Mail® Service
|Dec. 19th
|Priority Mail® Service
|Dec. 20th
|Priority Mail Express® Service
|Dec. 22nd
|USPS Retail Ground™
|Dec. 14th
If you’re sending mail to Alaska or Hawaii and want it there by December 25th, send by these deadlines:
|DESTINATION
|FIRST-CLASS MAIL® SERVICE
|PRIORITY MAIL® SERVICE
|PRIORITY MAIL® EXPRESS SERVICE
|Alaska
|Dec. 20th
|Dec. 20th
|Dec. 21st
|Hawaii
|Dec. 15th
|Dec. 15th
|Dec. 20th
According to the USPS, actual delivery dates may vary. Click here for more details from the USPS website.