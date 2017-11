Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERRARD, Illinois -- Emergency crews responded to a fire in downtown Sherrard on Thursday night, November 30.

According to the WQAD team on scene, the fire was in the attic of a duplex, located downtown across from the public library. Crews were able to contain the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire departments from Sherrard, Aledo, Matherville, and Reynolds responded to the incident.