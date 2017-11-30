CHEF SCOTT: Coconut Curry Squash Soup

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Forget about "No soup for you!"
There's plenty of soup with this meal from the kitchens of Scott Community College.
"You know there's a nip in the air so I thought why not a special, spicy little soup," explained Chef Brad Scott, head of the College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.
"Let's get started."
1. Cook the acorn squash well done so they are nice and soft
2. Scoop out the squash directly into a mixer (one squash equals four soup servings)
3. Add two cups almond milk
4. Add 2 Tbsp curry powder
5. Add 1 full can coconut milk
6. Start the mixer on low, increase speed to mix
7. Place mixed soup into the pot
8. Dice ginger
9. Pop a garlic clove, mince it as well
10. Add both to the soup
11. Add 1 tsp Black pepper
12. 1/2 tsp of Kosher salt
13. Stir and reduce heat to a lazy bubble
14. Let simmer for 20 minutes
15. Garnish with chopped scallions
It's a soup that can be served with fruit, cheese, breads.
"This goes wonderful for a winter day."
"Enjoy!"