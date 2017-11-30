CHEF SCOTT: Coconut Curry Squash Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Forget about "No soup for you!"

There's plenty of soup with this meal from the kitchens of Scott Community College.

"You know there's a nip in the air so I thought why not a special, spicy little soup," explained Chef Brad Scott, head of the College's Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center.

"Let's get started."

1. Cook the acorn squash well done so they are nice and soft

2. Scoop out the squash directly into a mixer (one squash equals four soup servings)

3. Add two cups almond milk

4. Add 2 Tbsp curry powder

5. Add 1 full can coconut milk

6. Start the mixer on low, increase speed to mix

7. Place mixed soup into the pot

8. Dice ginger

9. Pop a garlic clove, mince it as well

10. Add both to the soup

11. Add 1 tsp Black pepper

12. 1/2 tsp of Kosher salt

13. Stir and reduce heat to a lazy bubble

14. Let simmer for 20 minutes

15. Garnish with chopped scallions

It's a soup that can be served with fruit, cheese, breads.

"This goes wonderful for a winter day."

"Enjoy!"