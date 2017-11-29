× Warmer weekend heading our way

We’re in for a really nice Wednesday! The clear sky from this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

More cloud cover will arrive late tonight and Thursday morning along our next cold front. A few sprinkles aren’t out of the question, but any chance for showers looks slim. We’ll only fall into the mid 30s.

Clouds clear out just in time for Thursday afternoon, and we’ll warm up near 50. Friday will be identical with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll be warmer by the weekend as temperatures climb into the mid 50s with more sunshine. Showers are looking more likely by Monday, and that will also be our last mild day. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we’ll get a good taste of winter. It’s likely highs will fall into the 40s and 30s at that point.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham

