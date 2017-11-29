Rock Island city leaders look to the public for ideas regarding empty lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- City leaders are asking the public to help determine the future of the empty corner off 30th Avenue and 14th Street.

The empty corner used to be home to the comic store Tim's Corner and antique shop Vintage Rose.

But a leaky propane tank caused an explosion in early March, leaving the building in ruins.

The building was torn down in July and the property was donated to the City of Rock Island.

"Because of it's condition it was donated to the city." said Ryan Berger, Rock Island Planning and Redevelopment Administrator.

On November 29th, a public meeting was held at Kavanaugh's Hill Top Tavern to discuss future plans for the 20X80 foot lot.

(We want ) to ask them what do you want to see here?" said Berger.

People submitted ideas prior to the meeting, such as putting a mural on the black wall that oversees the area, a water fountain, or a small area for music performances.

Berger says the project is still in it's preliminary stages and the city has yet to set a budget for it. And depending on how the first meeting goes Berger says they might meet again to discuss more ideas.

They are hoping to finalize ideas in a few weeks and possibly start construction this winter.

Their goal is to have something up and finished by Spring or Summer of 2018.