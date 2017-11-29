Police search for suspect in attempted Illinois casino robbery

DES PLAINES, Illinois — The Illinois State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that took place at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines in November.

Police say a man entered the casino around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 22, and handed a note to a cashier, demanding all of the money. The attempt was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a black male with a mustache and facial hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray parka jacket with a hood, a blue shirt, gray pants, black skull cap, and dark colored gym shoes with white “swoosh.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Illinois State Police at 855-494-0237. Callers may remain anonymous.