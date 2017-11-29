Police say ‘foul play is suspected’ in Iowa man’s disappearance

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — Northwest of the Quad Cities, police say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 28-year-old Iowa man.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Michael Bruce Johns was reported missing on October 26th. He was last seen between Charles City, Iowa and Greene, Iowa on October 25th around 6 a.m. That’s about 65 miles north of Waterloo, Iowa.

“Investigators believe that foul play is suspected in Johns’ disappearance,” read the statement from police.

Johns is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, the statement said. He was wearing a white baseball cap, a green or dark-colored Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and gray tennis shoes.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information about Johns’ disappearance. Call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 319-824-6933 or contact Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-8477.