Elevate Trampoline Park headed to Milan

November 29, 2017

MILAN, Illinois — Elevate Trampoline Park has announced a new location coming to Illinois.

The new park, which will be located at 1920 1st Avenue East in Milan, will have something for the entire family, including a large trampoline court, a trampoline dodgeball arena, slam dunk basketball, foam pits, slack lines, ninja course, surf board, jousting, rock walls, euro tramp and kiddie areas.