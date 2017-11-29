Elevate Trampoline Park headed to Milan

“Our first trampoline park in Illinois opened earlier this year in Peoria and the response has been electrifying! Thousands of families from the area are enjoying this new way to have fun and stay active,” said Liz Wilson, GM and Partner in Elevate Trampoline Park. “With the opening of Elevate Trampoline Park in Milan, we will provide families in Milan and surrounding communities with one of the newest and most popular entertainment options in the market.”

Sure to be a popular destination for birthday parties, special events for schools, sports teams, churches and corporations, the park is set to open in Spring 2018.

