Bright skies through the weekend… Arctic cold still on track to develop next week

Clouds will be passing through our overnight skies as a fairly dry front moves on in. Could be a few sprinkles with it.. maybe a lonely shower, but chances are still considered low.

Clouds will clear out before sunrise, Thursday as full sunshine takes over and climbs the mercury around the 50 degree mark.

Weather will be very similar on Friday before a slightly warmer breeze push temperatures in the warmer 50s right through the weekend.

50s again on Monday and a few spotty showers will lead to a major pattern change that I’ve been talking about for the past several days. Arctic cold will begin to pour out of Canada and settle across the area in the days to follow. Several clippers out of Canada will keep not only keep this stretch of cold going for a while but a few snow showers can’t be ruled out as well. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

