University of Iowa to test new program for Greek events

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa says it’ll allow some fraternities and sororities to serve alcohol at one event following a ban on such events after the death of a student.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that university officials are testing a pilot program this week for 26 eligible Greek chapters to host one formal party with limits on hard liquor and serving time.

The moratorium still applies to all chapters outside the single event for those that qualify.

Officials say the moratorium and the pilot program are measures being taken to reduce high-risk drinking and to improve the university’s reputation.

The ban has been in place since 19-year-old freshman Kamil Jackowski was found unresponsive while attending a formal in April. There’s no set time for when the moratorium will be lifted.