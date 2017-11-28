Residents in Knox County have been left in the dark about LIHEAP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois - Linda Hamlin has been using the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, for nearly 20 years.

"When it hit winter time last year, it was almost $200 and if it wasn't for LIHEAP I might have not made the bills," said Hamlin.

This year, she heard it's not going to be available in her county,"I called the 800 number and it says Knox County is not getting the LIHEAP funding this year," said Hamlin.

Hamlin says she usually fills out her paperwork in September and gets nearly $600 to pay her winter energy bills by November.

She has yet to hear back from the Carver Community Action Agency which distributes the money, "It's scary now thinking, I may lose my home," said Hamlin.

News 8 went to the building where the Carver Community Action Agency is and the elevator floor is de-actived because nobody was there.

News 8 also called the agency, no one answers and it just goes to voice mail.

"I tried for two hours this morning and the phone just kept ringing," said Kim Myers, Administrative Asst. at Knox County Veteran's Assistance Commission.

The Knox County Veteran's Assistance Commission says it will be able to help only a select few veterans.

"We only help military veterans that have an honorable or general discharge and if they have children living in the household we can't help them, they have to go to public aid," said Myers.

Myers says she's already received many calls and will help who she can, "It is sad, I don't know what people are going to do."

For people like Hamlin, she'll have to wait to see what she'll be able to afford.

"What's gonna happen next month? What's gonna happen the month after ? Waiting on the power bills to see where they go," said Hamlin.

News 8 has reached out to the state about available LIHEAP money for Knox County residents and are still waiting to hear back.