Report: Firefighters find body inside fire-ravaged Clinton, IA home

CLINTON, Iowa — Firefighters found a body inside a home that was fully engulfed in flames, reports indicate.

According to a report by the Clinton Herald, the Clinton Fire Department was called to a two-story home on fire Monday, November 28th around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived in the 2400 block of North Second Street they found the home fully engulfed in flames and were unable to get inside.

Once the fire was under control enough for firefighters to get in, they found a body, according to the report.

The identity of the body has not yet been released and the fire remains under investigation, according to the Clinton Herald report.