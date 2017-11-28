× Mental fitness exam granted for man accused of killing grandfather

EAST MOLINE- An East Moline man charged with shooting his grandfather to death will receive a mental fitness examination before his case proceeds any further.

Roman Knox, 23, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Robert Neal, 69, also of East Moline.

At a brief court hearing on Tuesday, November 28th, attorneys for Knox asked Judge Frank Fuhr for the evaluation.

“For the record, I’ve spoken with Mr. Knox, Mr. Heintz has spoken with Mr. Knox, and at this point in time we have a bonafide doubt to his fitness to stand trial, plead, or be sentenced in this matter,” said Assistant Public Defender Matt Durbin.

Judge Fuhr okayed the request, and scheduled a status hearing for December 12th.

Knox is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on five million dollars bond.

Knox’s attorneys have filed a formal objection to extended media coverage and cameras in the courtroom for the case. They requested that Knox not be brought into the courtroom for the brief hearing.

The objection was not discussed at today’s hearing.