× Last front of the week still on track in the forecast… Shower chances slim

Skies will show signs of improvement as the passage of a fairly dry front continues to drift east of the area. Combine that with the wind easing up and you have the makings of a cold night with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

That will set the tone for a bright and pleasantly cool day Wednesday with daytime highs in the upper 40s.

The next – and only – front to enter the area for the rest of the week is still expected to slide through by the early morning hours of Thursday. We could see a passing shower during that time, but this too is starving for moisture. So, chances are looking pretty low. This front will keep temperatures in check with highs near 50 both Thursday and Friday. Good deal of sun for both days which will extend right through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be the difference with highs Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 50s.

Nothing cold in the forecast until later next week. Check out more on the arrival of the arctic cold on my Facebook page.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

