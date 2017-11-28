× Funeral services set for Lost Nation family killed in house fire

LOST NATION, Illinois – Funeral services have been set for the Shaw family, all six of whom perished in a house fire on Monday, Nov. 20 in this small rural town near Dixon.

Timothy A. Shaw, 39, Melissa (Duncan) Shaw, 37, and their children, Ethen, 17, LeAnne, 15, Hailey, 12, and Dylan, 11, all died of smoke inhalation in the fire that broke out around midnight that Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The visitation for the Shaw family will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at the lodge.

A memorial has been set up through the Preston Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.