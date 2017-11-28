Fareway: What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers

Need something new to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers? Fareway dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has you covered!
- 2 pounds ground turkey breast or leftover turkey
- 1/2 tsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1 (15 ounce) can white northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can chopped green chilies
- 1 cup low sodium chicken broth
- 1 dash salt
- 1 dash pepper
- garnish chopped cilantro
HEAT a sauté pan over high heat and SPRAY with nonstick cooking spray. ADD turkey and COOK through, about 5 minutes. ADD to slow cooker. ADD oil to pan, and ADD onions and garlic. SAUTE for 3 to 4 minute. ADD cumin and SAUTE for 1 additional minute; ADD to slow cooker. ADD beans, pumpkin puree, chiles, broth, chili powder, oregano and bay leaves to slow cooker. COVER and COOK on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. BEFORE serving, REMOVE bay leaves and ADD salt and pepper, to taste. GARNISH with cilantro.