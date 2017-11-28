Fareway: What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need something new to do with your Thanksgiving leftovers? Fareway dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin, has you covered!

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

2 pounds ground turkey breast or leftover turkey

1/2 tsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp chili powder

2 bay leaves

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano

1 (15 ounce) can white northern beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 (4.5 ounce) can chopped green chilies

1 cup low sodium chicken broth

1 dash salt

1 dash pepper

garnish chopped cilantro

HEAT a sauté pan over high heat and SPRAY with nonstick cooking spray. ADD turkey and COOK through, about 5 minutes. ADD to slow cooker. ADD oil to pan, and ADD onions and garlic. SAUTE for 3 to 4 minute. ADD cumin and SAUTE for 1 additional minute; ADD to slow cooker. ADD beans, pumpkin puree, chiles, broth, chili powder, oregano and bay leaves to slow cooker. COVER and COOK on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours. BEFORE serving, REMOVE bay leaves and ADD salt and pepper, to taste. GARNISH with cilantro.