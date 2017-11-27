× ‘Small incident’ at Rock Island elementary school prompts evacuation

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Students at Rock Island Academy were evacuated after a reported fire that school leaders are calling a “small incident.”

The fire department was called to the school at 14th Street and 10th Avenue around 8:40 a.m. Monday, November 27th. Students in the school were evacuated to a nearby church.

According to district Communications Director Holly Sparkman, sprinklers were able to take care of the “small incident” and the fire department responding quickly.

A WQAD News 8 crew noted that three fire trucks were on scene.

It was expected that the students would be returning to the building shortly.

Rock Island Academy teaches students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.