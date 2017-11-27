Sesame Street’s parody ‘Stranger Things’ teaches a lesson in sharing

Sesame Street has jumped on the bandwagon of popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” and turned it into a lesson on sharing.

The parody called “Sharing Things” loosely mimics the plot and scenes of the science fiction, fantasy show. It was posted to Sesame Street’s YouTube account on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Here’s the account description of the clip:

“In this parody of Stranger Things, the Cookiegorgon has eaten everything in the Snackside Down and is still hungry! Will he learn how to share, or will he continue wreaking havoc on the kids in town by eating all their treats? Tune in to find out!”

Sesame Street has done several parodies of hit shows and movies including: The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Twilight.