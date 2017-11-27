× Portion of Jersey Ridge Road to close in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A small portion of Jersey Ridge Road will be closed for sewer repairs for about five days.

The repairs were set to begin Monday, November 27th between Lombard Street and Central Park Avenue. That stretch of road is about a tenth of a mile long.

Workers estimated the work would be done by Friday, December 1st, allowing for the road to reopen, according to a statement from the City of Davenport.

Because of the repairs, CitiBus Route 3 yellow line will be detoured as follows:

Outbound: left on Elm, right on Lorton, right on Columbia, left on Jersey Ridge, and back on route.

Inbound: left on Columbia, right on Lorton, right on Elm, left on Jersey Ridge, and back on route.

