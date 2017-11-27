× Promoter fires into Dubuque nightclub, arrested in Galena

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A Chicago music promoter who fired several shots into a Dubuque nightclub early in the morning hours of Monday, Nov. 27 was eventually arrested across the river in Galena and charged with multiple firearms-related offenses.

According to Dubuque Police, Ricardo Sanchez, 32, grabbed a gun from his vehicle shortly after 3:30 a.m. following a dispute with the owners of Club Rise on Central Avenue over payment of a music act that played there earlier in the night. Police say Sanchez fired into the club several times, causing damage to both the exterior and interior of the building, but injuring no one. Sanchez then fled the scene.

A vehicle matching that of the getaway vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Galena Walmart, police said. Galena Police approached the vehicle, recognized Sanchez and arrested him without incident.

He faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Both charges are felonies. Sanchez is in custody at the Jo Daviess County Jail, pending extradition back to Iowa.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 747-0117.