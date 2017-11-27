Nearly 65 pounds of cannabis found in suitcases on Amtrak train in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Illinois — About 65 pounds of marijuana that was found inside suitcases on an Amtrak train has landed two men in jail facing drug charges.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department got word that there was suspicious activity on a train coming into the station in Galesburg, according to a statement from the department. When the California Zephyr train arrived, deputies boarded and found three suitcases with no names attached.

Inside those suitcases was 64.7 pounds of cannabis packed in vacuum-sealed bundles, the sheriff’s department statement said. The estimated worth is about $250,000.

Authorities said two men were charged in connection with the cannabis discovery: 29-year-old Christopher Miller from Florida and 35-year-old Kareem Cardinal King from New York.

“Evidence linking the two to the three suitcases was found on their person,” said the statement. The passengers were traveling from California to New York City.

Both men were charged with trafficking cannabis over 5,000 grams and manufacturing/delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams. They were held in the Knox County Jail awaiting a court appearance.