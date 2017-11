Moline school board approves millions in upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Franklin Elementary students in Moline are one step closer to getting back inside their regular classrooms.

The Moline School Board met on Monday night, November 27, and approved 22 million dollars in building upgrades for local schools.

The money will go towards heating, air conditioning, and electrical work at Moline High School, construction at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, and upgrades and repairs for Franklin Elementary, which remains closed after a fire back in September.