Moline Police and Crime Stoppers to hold question and answer event

The Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities will hold another series of meetings on how to combat crime in Moline.

On Monday, November 27, anyone can head to the Moline Police Department to join in on a conversation about any concerns they have in the city.

Moline mayor, Stephanie Acri will be leading the conversation about what community members can do to help the Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

This event is part of monthly “Coffee with the Mayor” meetings to share ideas, concerns or suggestions about the city of Moline.

Representatives from the Moline Police Department and Crime Stoppers will also tell the public what they are doing to help control crime in Moline and what residents can do to help their efforts as well.

Moline Police Department representatives include Interim Police Chief, John Hitchcock and Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Detective, Jon Leach will provide information and answer questions. Mike Waldron, November Mayor Pro-Tem and 7th Ward Alderman, will co-host the event.

The discussion will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moline Police Department located at 1640 6th avenue in Moline.