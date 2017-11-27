× Man faces sexual abuse charges stemming from alleged incidents at mother’s daycare business

MACOMB, Illinois — A 30-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges in connection with an investigation into incidents of alleged “improper touching” at a daycare, officials say.

Nathan M. Henness from Plymouth, Illinois was taken into custody on Tuesday, November 21st, according to McDonough County Sheriff Rick Van Brooker.

According to a statement from the department, there were two alleged incidents of “improper touching of children” under age 10 between 2014 and 2017. The alleged incidents happened at Country Care Daycare, which was run by Henness’ mother.

Police did not explain whether Henness had any involvement with the daycare and no other details were provided.

Henness was charged with seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, the statement said. He was booked into the McDonough County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

The Department of Children and Family Services and the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office helped with the investigation.