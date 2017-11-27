× Hundreds of items up for bid in Illinois’ unclaimed property auction

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — A third unclaimed property auction for 2017 is set to begin on Cyber Monday.

The online auction is hosted by the Illinois Treasurer’s Office and holds 450 items including jewelry, gemstones, baseball cards, coins and more, all up for bid. All the items collectively are worth more than $66,000.

“This is the perfect opportunity to find something rare and unique for that special someone without leaving the comfort of your home,” said Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs.

The auction lasts from Monday, November 27th through Friday, December 1st.

