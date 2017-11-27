How you can help Quad Citizens struggling to get basic items this holiday
The United Way is collecting basic items for Quad Citizens in need.
According to the organization, one in three people in the area struggle to pay for their basic needs.
On Giving Tuesday, November 28th (which is a one day giving opportunity) the organization is looking to collect things like soap, shampoo and other hygiene products.
Even more than items, United Way leaders say they are looking for cash donations. Click here to donate online.
Item donations can be dropped off at Plumbers and Pipefitters in Rock Island.
Checks can be mailed to United Way, 852 Middle Road, Ste 401, IA 52722.
Click here for more information on how you can help the United Way’s cause
Items needed include:
- soap
- shampoo & conditioner
- deodorant
- lotion
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- dental floss
- feminine hygiene
- diapers & wipes
- cleaning supplies
- laundry detergent
Supplies will be distributed to:
- Bethany for Children & Families
- Café on Vine
- B. Young Opportunity Center
- Mid City High, Davenport
- Monroe Elementary School, Davenport
- One Eighty
- The Salvation Army
- YWCA of the Quad Cities
41.509477 -90.578748