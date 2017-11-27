× How you can help Quad Citizens struggling to get basic items this holiday

The United Way is collecting basic items for Quad Citizens in need.

According to the organization, one in three people in the area struggle to pay for their basic needs.

On Giving Tuesday, November 28th (which is a one day giving opportunity) the organization is looking to collect things like soap, shampoo and other hygiene products.

Even more than items, United Way leaders say they are looking for cash donations. Click here to donate online.

Item donations can be dropped off at Plumbers and Pipefitters in Rock Island.

Checks can be mailed to United Way, 852 Middle Road, Ste 401, IA 52722.

Click here for more information on how you can help the United Way’s cause

Items needed include:

soap

shampoo & conditioner

deodorant

lotion

toothbrushes

toothpaste

dental floss

feminine hygiene

diapers & wipes

cleaning supplies

laundry detergent

Supplies will be distributed to:

Bethany for Children & Families

Café on Vine

B. Young Opportunity Center

Mid City High, Davenport

Monroe Elementary School, Davenport

One Eighty

The Salvation Army

YWCA of the Quad Cities