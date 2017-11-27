How close we’ll get to a record high, how long we’ll wait for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a chilly start, sunshine will boost temperatures into the lower to middle 60s today with an increasing south wind. A word of caution, temperatures out performed all models last Friday when we surged into the lower 70s. Today's record high is 70 degrees, set in 1909. And that very old record is certainly in jeopardy...even with forecast highs around 64.

But today's warmth will not be repeated tomorrow. A cold front is expected to pass through our area by midday Tuesday with a few showers. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 50s for high temperatures on Tuesday with 40s expected Wednesday.

As far as precipitation, no snow is in the forecast. In fact, according to the GFS computer model (which is usually a pretty good one to follow in winter), no snow is in the forecast through December 13th! We will get a few chances for rain tomorrow, Thursday, and again a week from today.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen