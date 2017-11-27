Geneseo couple inspired by Moline police officer, donates car to Rock Island mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Christmas came early this year for a Rock Island mother of three, thanks to a beautiful gesture from a Geneseo couple.

According to Officer Patrick Moody, of the Moline Police Department, Dale and Sharon McClain were inspired by a recent truck giveaway and wanted to team up for another giveaway during the holiday season.

Jennifer Rentfro was chosen as the recipient and was gifted a 2002 Buick LeSabre Limited on Monday afternoon, November 27, giving her the transportation needed to travel back and forth from work.