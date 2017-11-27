× Couple of rain chances this week… Check out when both will arrive.

The warm wind returned and thus the jump in numbers with highs in the 60s across the area. That same wind will remain intact overnight resulting in temperatures only dipping around the 50 degree mark. I do expect to see more clouds later tonight into tomorrow as a cold front sweeps in from the west. A few passing sprinkles or a light shower can’t be ruled out around midday otherwise it looks pretty dry as the front is moving too fast to grab any substantial moisture.

The passage will slowly cool off our temperatures the next couple of days with 50s on Tuesday replaced with mid to upper 40s on Wednesday. Keep in mind, the normal high in around the lower 40s.

Another cold front will follow that night into Thursday bringing a much better coverage of rain showers to the area. This still appears to be the last round of wet weather we see for the rest of the week including the weekend with highs between 46 to 52 degrees. That’s still above norm for this time of year.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

