Matt Campbell is staying in Ames. The Iowa State head coach agreed to a new 6 year contract worth 22.5 million dollars. Campbell led the Cyclones to 7-5 record this past season and their 1st bowl game in 5 years.
Campbell signs new 6 year deal
-
Cyclones prepare to make big step in 2017
-
No soup for you? Campbell plunges on poor sales
-
Assumption send 5 Knights to D-1 level
-
Glen Campbell dead at 81
-
Iowa State ag dean becomes university’s first female president
-
-
Bettendorf eyes revenge, better results at the Dome
-
Iowa State faces lawsuit over sexual assault policies
-
2nd man convicted in eastern Iowa trailer park slaying
-
Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome
-
State agency: Private insurance company announces layoffs
-
-
Illinois budget woes among worst in nation
-
Private insurance company to leave Iowa’s Medicaid program
-
Large majority of Iowa public sector unions vote in favor of recertification