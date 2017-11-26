Pioneer Village hosts annual Vintage Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG GROVE-- Families got a chance to experience Christmas past at the Pioneer Village on Sunday November 25th.

The annual Christmas Walk brought out young and old for a weekend full of vintage crafts and games.

Families could also walk through shops and buy a soda-pop or go through the cabins that were decorated for the holidays.

Kids also got a chance to meet Santa Claus and ask him what they wanted for Christmas.

For admission, people were asked to bring donations for the Humane Society and local animal shelters.