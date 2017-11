Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Christmas season is officially underway. This year's Festival of Trees is coming to a close.

Sunday November 26th was the last day for the holiday fundraiser.

It featured one of a kind Christmas trees and gingerbread houses.

More than 100 thousand people were expected to attend this year's event for many families it's an annual tradition.

The Festival of Trees helps fund local art programs through Quad City Arts.