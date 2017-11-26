× It will be a warm start to the work week

Our weather this weekend has been fantastic! Sunshine will give way to a mostly clear sky tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s.

However, we’ll warm up quickly on Monday thanks to more sunshine and a breezy southerly wind. Highs will reach the low 60s with a few gusts of wind over 20 mph.

By Tuesday, we begin our cooling trend as a cold front passes through during the day. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s, with a shower or two possible. The 40s make a comeback on Wednesday and Thursday, with another chance of showers on Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham