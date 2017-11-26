× Homeless hero receives more than $375,000 in unexpected donations, says he will use it to help others

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania– When Johnny Bobbitt, 34, used his last $20 to save a woman stuck on the side of a Philadelphia expressway two months ago, he didn’t expect anything in return. Now, the homeless man is being called a hero and is being helped by thousands.

“I was driving down I-95 and ran out of gas,” Kate McClure, 27, recalls. “So I pulled over to the side of the road. He walked up, and he said, ‘Get back in the car. Lock the doors. I’ll be back.'”

“I got her gas to get her back on her way,” Bobbitt flatly says. “I wasn’t expecting anything in return.”

“Me and my boyfriend went back the next day. He gave him $100,” McClure says.

Bobbitt jumps in. “I was ecstatic!” Ecstatic over $100. Sunday, November 26th, a GoFundMe page created by Kate has raised more than $375,000 and counting for the former-Marine, who less than a week ago was sleeping under a bridge.

Now, he’s been given what he calls a second chance.

“Of course I want to change my life,” Bobbitt says. “I want to give a lot of it away.”

Bobbitt will use some of it on himself, though. He plans to buy a house. “There won’t be no brand new car,” he quips. He’ll buy used, which he calls “smarter.”

To date, more than 12,000 people have donated to help Bobbitt get back on his feet. He says he feels like he just won the lottery and is ready for a fresh start.

