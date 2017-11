MOLINE– Runners and walkers looking to work off that thanksgiving dinner took their marks in Moline this morning.

The Hungry Turkey race took over the Ben Butterworth parkway.

It started off with a kids race then followed by a 5k and 10k.

Many people brought their family and friends to end Thanksgiving weekend together.

The race also helps raise money for Youth Hope and organization helps under privileged kids in the quad cities stay active.