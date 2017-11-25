× Sheriff’s department searching for missing Sterling woman

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Illinois — The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find an endangered missing woman.

Carol J. Leechman, 55, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, near the end of Como Road in Sterling.

Leechman is 5’5″ tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans, and no coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044.