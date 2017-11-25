Gorgeous weather will wrap up the weekend

It’s been nothing short of beautiful this weekend! We’ll remain mostly clear tonight, and the wind will become completely calm. Thanks to the clear sky and calm wind, lows will fall into the mid 20s.

However, we’ll warm up quickly on Sunday with wall to wall sunshine. Highs will once again be in the mid 50s.

Warmer air moves in on Monday with highs getting back in the 60s! The sunshine will continue and winds will really pick up steam from the south. By Tuesday, more clouds will move in ahead of our next front. However, we’ll stay on the mild side in the mid 50s. Cooler weather is back in the picture on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. Our next chance of showers arrives by Thursday as well.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham